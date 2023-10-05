Shuttered North Carolina hospital to close clinics

Six clinics run by shuttered Martin General Hospital are set to close, NBC affiliate WITN reported Oct. 5.
The clinics remained open under a 60-day term after the Williamston, N.C., hospital shut down Aug. 3. Hospital officials said they had hoped to find a buyer for the clinics to keep them open. About 28 employees work at the clinics.
The clinics closing Oct. 5 are:
- Roanoke Orthopedics (Williamston)
- Roanoke Surgical (Williamston)
- Martin Family Medicine (Williamston)
- Williamston Heart and Vascular
- Martin Speciality Clinics (Williamston)
- Rural Health Clinic (Plymouth)