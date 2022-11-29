Astria Health ending heart surgery program due to staff, cost

Sunnyside, Washington-based Astria Health is ending all heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and hospital, YakTriNews reported Nov. 28.

Heart procedures and services will stop on Dec. 16. The closing is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of supplies and labor. The hospital and clinics will still provide inpatient heart diagnostic imaging services and stabilize patients with major heart events before referring them to another hospital for ongoing treatment.

The system is ending its contract with CardioSolution, which staffed contracted cardiologists and will help permanent cardiac staff members transition to other areas within the system or find employment outside the organization.

"Closing a service line is always a last resort, but part of being a good financial steward of our organization is to be responsible to our staff and the communities that depend on us," Brian Gibbons, Astria Health president and CEO, said in a news release. "It makes sense to support healthcare entities that offer more-robust cardiology services."