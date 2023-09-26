Tower Health to sell 8 urgent care centers, close 5

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has agreed to sell eight urgent care centers and will close five others, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Sept. 25.

The urgent care centers are outside of the health system's core service area and are being sold to Birmingham, Ala.-based American Family Care network, which operates more than 200 urgent care facilities in 26 states, according to the report.

The transaction is expected to close Sept. 30, the same date that the five urgent centers will close, according to the report. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This decision, while difficult, is an important step forward in our journey to right-size Tower Health," the health system said in a statement to the Business Journal. "Our commitment to providing exceptional health care remains unwavering. We will continue to operate nine Urgent Care facilities within our primary market service area, ensuring that our patients receive the care they need."

Tower expects all workers at the closing centers to be offered jobs at American Family Care facilities in the area. The company has about 30 facilities in the Philadelphia area.