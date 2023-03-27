Indiana system closing women's health offices

Plymouth, Ind.,-based St. Joseph Health System is the latest system to announce closures of women's health services, CBS affiliate WSBT reported March 25.

The system is closing its New Beginnings Birthplace center because it has been unable to attract an obstetrician, according to the report. It will also close its OB-GYN office March 31.

"This Wednesday afternoon is when we first heard about it, and just another loss to an institution that's been in our city for 30 years and I'm not sure what their intent is but it's not helping the people of Plymouth at all," Mayor Mark Senter told the news outlet.