Massachusetts hospital closes pulmonary unit due to financial reasons

Gardner, Ma.-based Heywood Hospital will close its pulmonary unit in mid-April due to financial reasons, The Gardner News reported April 11.

The hospital is closing its outpatient pulmonary clinic but will continue to perform sleep tests and pulmonary function testing in the hospital. In 2022, the clinic saw 1,700 patients.

"Pulmonary was not an area we can afford to continue providing service," Dawn Casavant, vice president of external affairs at the hospital, told Gardner News. "Consolidation (of other services) is something we are looking at."