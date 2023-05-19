Froedtert closing units at 2 hospitals

Milwaukee-based Froedtert closed a behavioral health unit at one of its hospitals in May and plans to close the obstetrics unit at another in June.

Froedtert Menomonee Falls (Wis.) Hospital closed its behavioral health unit on May 12 to focus on outpatient behavioral health services for appropriate patient populations, according to the health system. Though the dedicated unit has closed, the hospital will continue to treat behavioral health patients.

On June 1, Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc will close its baby-delivery due to a continued decline in area births.

Froedtert said almost 60 percent of the population in and around Manitowoc County is over the age of 40, significantly higher than the national average. The hospital plans to reposition its obstetrics and gynecology programs, offering gynecology services exclusively.

"Our priority is always to provide safe, high-quality care that aligns with our community's needs," said Tom Veeser, RN, Holy Family Memorial's interim president. "This has been a difficult and emotional decision, but one that ensures we are able to provide the best, safest level of care possible to our patients, long term."

Froedtert said employees affected by the change are being offered alternative positions within the health system.

In the last four months, Becker's has reported on more than 30 hospitals closing medical departments or ending services at facilities to shore up finances and address staffing shortages.