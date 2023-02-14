California hospital to cut 27 jobs as it suspends home health services

Arcata, Calif.-based Mad River Community Hospital is cutting 27 jobs as it suspends its home health services program.

The program will be suspended upon the completion of services to the hospital's existing patients, which is expected to be in April, according to a Mad River Community Hospital news release shared Feb. 11 in the Times-Standard. Mad River is referring prospective patients to health providers within Humboldt County.

The 27 affected employees are being encouraged to apply for vacant positions within the hospital or its outpatient departments, according to the release.

Mad River CEO Doug Shaw said in the release that the suspension of the program is required to better position the hospital financially. He said the hospital "looks forward to providing home health services in a reimagined way when the economic climate stabilizes."





