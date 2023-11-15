ProMedica to close maternity unit at Coldwater facility as sale stalls

ProMedica Coldwater (Mich.) Hospital plans to discontinue its maternity services at the facility by the end of the year, according to a Nov. 15 WTVB News report.

The news comes at the same time as the planned sale of the hospital to Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems appears stalled. ProMedica terminated the proposed sale Nov. 3, according to the report.

In a letter to employees, site administrator Dan Schwanke said ProMedica remained hopeful it could revive the AHS deal but was open to other possible buyers.