Northern Light ends some eye surgeries at Maine hospital

Northern Light Health is no longer providing cataract, glaucoma and oculoplastic surgeries at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, leaving many patients in the lurch after their procedures were suddenly canceled, Bangor Daily News reported March 26.

The move, which does not affect pediatric eye care or retina medical care and surgeries, is the latest in a string of cost-cutting initiatives from the 10-hospital system, according to the report.

Northern Light recently closed the inpatient acute rehabilitation program at Eastern Maine Medical Center and a primary care practice in Orono, Maine, according to the publication. The system has also completed a deal in which Quest Diagnostics will manage labs at nine hospitals and the Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.