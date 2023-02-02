Maine hospital ends maternity services after 97 years

Rumford (Maine) Hospital is closing its maternity program March 31 after 97 years in service.

Obstetrics patients will be moved to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Prenatal services will still be provided at Rumford, according to a Feb. 2 news release from Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare, of which the hospital is part.

The services are ending due to a number of factors, including a decline in birth rate as well as staff shortages among obstetricians and the need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the region, according to the release.