Bankrupt Massachusetts health system closes urgent care center

Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Urgent Care Center is closing to the general public after its parent company, Heywood Healthcare, filed for bankruptcy in October, The Gardner News reported Nov. 27.

The urgent care center will treat patients whose primary care physician is a member of Heywood Medical Group. Heywood Urgent Care Center will stop treating patients from the general public on Dec. 1. Heywood Healthcare officials said nearby urgent care centers and walk-in clinics will be able to pick up the slack.

Heywood Healthcare cited workforce shortages, low reimbursement rates and supply chain issues in its decision to file for bankruptcy.