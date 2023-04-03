Nuvance to close New York rehab center, laying off 102 employees

Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health will close a 100-bed rehabilitation facility in Rhinebeck, N.Y., and lay off its 102 employees, effective April 12, according to the Daily Freeman.

The Thompson House healthcare building will be handed over to Northern Dutchess Hospital, part of Nuvance Health, as part of a long-term strategy to serve the aging community. A spokesperson for Thompson House told the Daily Freeman there are currently 38 patients at the facility.

In a March 29 letter, Denise George, president of Northern Dutchess Hospital, told employees they will be provided with "unconditional payments" equal to the amount of their normal pay and benefits during a 60-day period, but that employees do not automatically have a right to other positions within Nuvance Health, according to the report.

Hospital officials are working to safely relocate residents of the facility to other skilled nursing facilities or appropriate settings. Once that is completed, it will close.

"It has not been an easy decision," Thompson House interim administrator Richard Cleland said in a news release. "This facility has provided excellent care to many people over the years. We only reluctantly came to this decision based on the difficult landscape facing nursing facilities today."