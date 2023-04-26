New Mexico hospital to shutter ICU

Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., will end intensive care unit services, effective June 3, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital said the change will allow it to focus on its highly utilized medical-surgical unit.

"This is not a decision we make lightly, and we understand the impact on employees, patients and families in our community," Caleb O'Rear, CEO of Alta Vista Regional, said in the release. "Rural hospitals rely on people using the local hospital for their healthcare needs. Unfortunately, continued decreases in patient volumes have made ICU services unsustainable."

According to the hospital, its ICU admitted 10 patients in the last four months, and all other admitted patients received care in the medical-surgical unit.

Alta Vista Regional's emergency room will remain available to patients. The hospital also has transfer agreements with other facilities for patients who need higher acuity intensive care after emergency stabilization.

Yolanda Ulmer, a local representative for District 1199NM, New Mexico's chapter of the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees, told The New Mexican that ending ICU services at the hospital could result in nine ICU nurses being reassigned to other hospital areas or laid off entirely.

Mr. O'Rear said in the hospital news release: "We are grateful to the employees of our ICU services for their compassionate care for patients and their families and have encouraged impacted employees to consider open positions at the hospital."