Providence closes all 27 retail clinics in Southern California

Renton, Wash.-based Providence closed all 27 of its ExpressCare retail clinics in Southern California on Nov. 17, three days after it reported a $1.1 billion operating loss for the first nine months of 2022.

The healthcare labor shortage, inflation, supply chain disruptions, declining volumes and a highly competitive retail health industry led to "unprecedented operating losses" for the retail clinics, a spokesperson for the 51-hospital system told Becker's Hospital Review.

The closure of the retail clinics affects a mix of medical assistant, advanced practice clinician and leadership roles.

"We are collaborating with these individuals to transition them to open positions within the Providence family of organizations," a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's. "We are confident there are positions for our medical assistants and [advanced practice clinicians] should they choose to remain with Providence."

ExpressCare virtual services will remain available in California, and patients will be able to receive same-day care services at urgent care, walk-in and primary care clinics, according to Providence.