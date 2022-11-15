Providence's operating loss grows to $1.1B for 2022

Providence, a 51-hospital system headquartered in Renton, Wash., ended the first nine months of 2022 with an operating loss of $1.1 billion, according to financial documents released Nov. 14.

The system said in a Nov. 11 news release that its third quarter financial results showed the "ongoing impact of inflation, the national healthcare labor shortage, delayed reimbursement from payers, global supply chain disruptions and financial market weakness."

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, Providence's operating revenues were $19.6 billion on a pro forma basis, up from $18.8 billion during the same period last year, according to the report. The pro forma results exclude the operations of Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Hospital. Providence and Hoag ended their affiliation in January.

Operating expenses over the first nine months of the year were $20.7 billion, a 7 percent increase over the same period in 2021 on a pro forma basis. This includes a 9 percent increase in salary and benefits due to the cost of agency staff, overtime and wage increases, according to the release. It also includes a 6 percent increase in supply costs, driven by an 8 percent increase in pharmaceutical spending.

Providence said financial market weakness and volatility drove investment losses of $1.4 billion for the first nine months of 2022, bringing the system's unrestricted cash and investments to $9.1 billion.

"Healthcare delivery systems across the country face unprecedented challenges, and Providence has not been immune," Providence President and CEO Rod Hochman, MD, said in the release. "However, just as we have for more than 165 years, we will continue to be here to meet the health care needs of our communities. While we still have a journey ahead of us, we are moving in the right direction and are beginning to see signs of renewal this quarter. My deepest gratitude to the caregivers of Providence for continuing to focus on the Mission and serving those in need, especially those who are most vulnerable, with excellence and compassion."