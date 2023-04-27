New York health system to end birthing services

Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System is ending its birthing services June 1 amid financial challenges and declining births in the area, The Buffalo News reported April 27.

Health system CEO David Kobis said average births have fallen to a record low of 160 per year. In 2022, the system reported a loss of $9 million; executives hope ending birthing services will allow them to focus on other areas of care.

Local pregnant patients are advised to give birth at Batavia, N.Y.-based United Memorial Medical Center and Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health system facilities, the report said.