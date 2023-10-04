HCA closes Florida mental health hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare made the temporary closure of its hospital in New Richey, Fla., permanent and consolidated services to two other hospitals in the region.

HCA Florida Trinity West Hospital offered mental health services, which the system consolidated to HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Largo West Hospital. The health system originally suspended services in August amid Hurricane Idalia and transferred six patients to other hospitals.

During the downtime, HCA Healthcare West Florida Division evaluated damage to the hospital and its mental health services, ultimately leading to the hospital's permanent closure on Sept. 8.

"This consolidation will allow the West Florida Division to pool resources and expand capabilities to more positively impact patient care and better serve the broader community," reads a statement from the health system. Later, the statement notes, "Over the past decade, demand for the hospital's services has declined and the facility has treated fewer and fewer patients, with an average daily census of 18 patients over the past year."

HCA's human resources team is working with hospital employees to join other hospitals within the HCA system based on their skills, training and experience.