43 hospital CEO resignations in 2021

The following hospital and health system CEO resignations were reported this year:

1. Dale Alward resigned as CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.).

2. Jim Atty resigned as CEO of Waverly (Iowa) Health Center.

3. Bryan Bateman resigned as CEO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Benjamin Breier will step down from his role as CEO of Kindred Healthcare.

5. Charlie Button, CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, resigned.

6. Edmundo Castaneda will step down from his position as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital.

7. Moody Chisholm resigned as president and CEO of Tyler-based UT Health East Texas.

8. Frank Corcoran resigned as CEO from Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital.

9. Andy Daniels will resign from his role as CEO of Craig, Colo.-based Memorial Regional Health.

10. K.C. DeBoer is resigning as CEO of Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System.

11. Joe DeSchryver resigned as CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif.

12. Lani Dickinson resigned from her role as CEO of Turlock, Calif.-based Emanuel Medical Center.

13. Sam Ellard resigned as CEO of Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, La.

14. Richard Fisher, MD, stepped down from his role as president and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

15. Michael Franklin stepped down from his post as president and CEO of Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital.

16. Rick Goins resigned as CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Ill.

17. Audrey Gregory, PhD, resigned from her role as CEO of Detroit Medical Center.

18. Charles Hall resigned from his role as superintendent and CEO of Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash.

19. Tyler Hedden resigned from his CEO role at Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital to serve as COO for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth's Oregon region.

20. Dane Henry will resign from his position as CEO of Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System.

21. Raymond Ingham, PhD, stepped down from his CEO role at Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital.

22. Gary Kaplan, MD, is leaving his post as CEO of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

23. Rose Lawhorne, MSN, resigned from her role as CEO at Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital.

24. Jonathan Lewin, MD, is stepping down as CEO and chairman of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

25. Darren Lee resigned as CEO of two California hospitals under San Francisco-based Dignity Health system.

26. Brett McClung resigned as president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

27. Chad Melton resigned as CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

28. Andrew Mueller, MD, resigned as CEO of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health.

29. Sandra Ormonde resigned after serving as Tulare (Calif.) Hospital Healthcare District's CEO since May 2019.

30. Harold Paz, MD, resigned as CEO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

31. Dr. Tim Putnam, resigned as president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.

32. Scott Reiner, RN, is leaving as CEO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health at the end of the year to create a family foundation focused on global health and well-being.

33. Brian Roland, CEO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, resigned.

34. Susan Sandberg, RN, resigned as CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

35. Veronica Schmidt resigned as CEO of Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb.

36. Hal Smith resigned as CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Middletown, Conn.

37. Michael Stenger resigned from his role as CEO of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz.

38. Scott Street resigned as CEO of El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas.

39. Anthony Sudduth resigned as CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System.

40. Karen Teitelbaum will leave her position as president and CEO of Sinai Chicago health system at the end of this year.

41. Daryl Tol resigned as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division.

42. Will Wagnon resigned as CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

43. Jeff Zewe, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, resigned.