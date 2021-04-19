Colorado health system CEO resigns

Anthony Sudduth has resigned as CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System, The Journal reported April 17.

CFO Rick Shrader will serve as interim CEO, according to the report, which cites an April 16 news release.

"We continue to focus, as always, on providing excellent care to the communities we serve," Mr. Shrader said in the news release. "We are ever thankful for our loyal physicians and committed leaders and staff who make quality, compassionate care possible."

The Southwest Health System board of directors said the board appreciates Mr. Sudduth's work to stabilize and strengthen the organization during his tenure, and his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Journal reported.

Mr. Sudduth became interim CEO of Southwest Health System in April 2018 and was tapped as permanent CEO in March 2019.

When he took the helm, he succeeded Kent Rogers, who was ousted in 2018. That year, the health system also ousted the CFO, chief nursing officer and chief ambulatory services officer, citing a "change in leadership direction" amid the organization's financial struggles.

Southwest Health System operates Southwest Memorial Hospital and Southwest Medical Group. Community Hospital Consulting, the management and consulting arm of Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp., manages the health system.

Read the full article here.

More articles on executive moves:

Saint Francis Health System names new CEO

UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

Ballad Health names administrator of Tennessee hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.