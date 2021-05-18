Massachusetts health system CEO to resign

Susan Sandberg, RN, is resigning as CEO of MelroseWakefield Healthcare, the Medford, Mass.-based health system confirmed May 18.

In a note sent to staff, Ms. Sandberg said she made the decision with her husband to move to Colorado to be closer to their children.

"This decision was not made easily, but I believe it is the right time for my family and for the organization," she wrote, adding that, "Much has been achieved, and the organization is on a strong path forward for success."

Ms. Sandberg began her current role in August 2018, after serving as COO of UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, N.C.

She said she plans to stay with MelroseWakefield Healthcare through the beginning of July, and she will work closely with Wellforce CEO Michael Dandorph on a transition plan that includes naming her replacement.

MelroseWakefield Healthcare is a two-hospital health system serving communities in north suburban Boston. It is part of Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce, which also includes Boston-based Tufts Medical Center and Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.