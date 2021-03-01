CEO resigns from Connecticut psychiatric hospital
Hal Smith has resigned as CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Middletown, Conn.
The state department of mental health and addiction services confirmed the Feb. 26 resignation in a statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review, but it did not provide a reason for his departure.
Mr. Smith was named CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital June 1, 2018.
During his tenure, various innovative initiatives were implemented to improve care and safety, a news release from the state said.
Mr. Smith also led the hospital after it separated from Middletown-based Connecticut Valley Hospital following a 2017 patient abuse scandal at Connecticut Valley Hospital's Whiting forensic division.
The department has named Jose Crego, COO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, as acting CEO.
