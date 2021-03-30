Waverly Health Center CEO resigns

Jim Atty has resigned as CEO of Waverly (Iowa) Health Center, the hospital confirmed March 30.

Mr. Atty said he and his family will move from the community to pursue other opportunities.

"The board of trustees wishes him well after serving six and a half years moving WHC forward," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Mr. Atty was named CEO of Waverly Health Center in 2014. He also previously was CEO of Humboldt (Iowa) County Memorial Hospital.

The board of Waverly Health Center has tapped COO Heidi Solheim as interim CEO.

