Bartlett Regional Hospital CEO resigns

Rose Lawhorne, MSN, resigned from her role as CEO at Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital on Sept. 18.

Ms. Lawhorne joined the hospital in 1993 and served in many roles thereafter. She was appointed CEO in March 2021. Before that, she served as chief nursing officer, according to a Sept. 18 news release.

Kathy Callahan, who recently retired as the hospital's director of physician services, has been named interim CEO.

"During this time of transition, everyone at Bartlett remains dedicated to serving the community of Juneau with high quality, patient-centered care," Board President Kenny Solomon-Gross said.

The hospital's board of directors is scheduled to meet Sept. 24 to discuss recruitment strategies for a permanent replacement, according to the news release.