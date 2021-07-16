Nebraska hospital CEO resigns

Veronica Schmidt is resigning as CEO of Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb., according to a hospital news release published July 15 by the SandhillsExpress.

Melham Memorial, a general medical and surgical critical access facility, said Ms. Schmidt has accepted a hospital CEO job that allows her to be closer to family in South Dakota. Her last day as CEO will be Sept. 15.

"Melham Medical Center and Broken Bow have been true blessings to me and my family. The decision to leave was not an easy one because of the people I have come to know and truly care about — from board members to physicians to front-line staff — all are the kind of people who make leaving difficult," Ms. Schmidt said in the news release.

Ms. Schmidt was selected as CEO of Melham Memorial in 2017 and assumed the role in January 2018.