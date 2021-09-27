Emanuel Medical Center CEO resigns after 3 years

Lani Dickinson has resigned from her role as CEO of Turlock, Calif.-based Emanuel Medical Center, the Turlock Journal reported Sept. 25.

She had served in the position since 2018.

"Lani Dickinson has left the company to pursue other opportunities," a spokesperson told Becker's in an email Sept. 27. "Warren Kirk, CEO of Doctors Medical Center and Tenet's Northern California Group, is serving as interim CEO until we appoint a permanent replacement. We thank Lani for her many contributions and service to Emanuel Medical Center."