IU Health exec named Indiana hospital's next CEO

Raymond Ingham, PhD, will step down from his CEO role at Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital, a position he has held for 24 years. He will be succeeded by Kelly Braverman on Dec. 1.

"The entire community owes a huge debt of gratitude for the immense accomplishments at Witham under the steady hand and direction of Dr. Ingham, along with the help of all the dedicated medical staff and employees," the organization stated Oct. 7.

Ms. Braverman joins the hospital from Indianapolis-based IU Health system, where she has held multiple leadership positions over the last 18 years. She currently serves as president of the system's Frankfort (Ind.) hospital.