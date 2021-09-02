Sinai Chicago CEO to step down

Karen Teitelbaum will leave her position as president and CEO of Sinai Chicago health system at the end of this year. She will assume the role of senior executive consultant through June 30, 2022, to assist with the transition to new leadership, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 2.

"This was a tremendously difficult decision, as it has been my deep honor and privilege to be in leadership at Sinai Chicago for 15 years," Ms. Teitelbaum said. "I have been committed to ensuring Sinai Chicago's national role as a champion and advocate for equity and respect for all, recognizing and appreciating the diversity of cultures in our communities and always putting those we serve as our priority. One of the most cherished privileges I have had as president and CEO is serving our 3,200 inspiring caregivers every day at Sinai. As I turn the reins over to a new leader, I am proud and confident that our work continues, our dedication remains strong, and our mission has never been more important."

Ms. Teitelbaum has served as Sinai Chicago's CEO since 2014. She previously served as executive vice president and COO beginning in 2007.

Sinai Chicago said it will conduct a nationwide search for a new CEO and plans to have a replacement in place by the end of the year.