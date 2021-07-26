Wyoming hospital CEO resigns after 6 months

Will Wagnon resigned as CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo., after about six months at the helm, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

No reason was given for his resignation, which was approved by St. John's Health's board of trustees after an executive session July 26. One of the trustees, Joe Albright, said, "This is obviously not an ideal development coming at a time when the delta variant of COVID is rising in Teton County and cases are on the increase. But the community is extremely fortunate in having a uniquely qualified new interim CEO."

David Robertson, the board's adviser who has 30 years of experience leading hospitals, will serve as interim CEO, according to the report.

Mr. Wagnon took over as CEO in February, succeeding retiring CEO Paul Beaupre, according to the News & Guide.