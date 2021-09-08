Atlantic General Hospital CEO Michael Franklin steps down

Michael Franklin stepped down from his post as president and CEO of Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital, a role he served in for 17 years. His resignation became effective Sept. 3, the Salisbury Daily Times reported.

"We thank Michael for his commitment and professionalism over the past 17 years and wish him great success," Greg Shockley, chair of the board of trustees, told the publication.

The hospital's vice president of medical affairs, Sally Dowling, and vice president of planning/operations, Kim Justice, will serve as co-interim president and CEO until a replacement is found, the article said.