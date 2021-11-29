CEO of Washington hospital resigns after 2 years

Charles Hall will resign from his role as superintendent and CEO of Island Hospital in Anacortes, Wash., on Dec. 3.

"After two years with Island Hospital, Hall decided to pursue other opportunities," the hospital said Nov. 24. "The Board wishes to thank Mr. Hall for all of his efforts on behalf of Island Hospital and the community and wishes him well in his future endeavors."

The organization's COO, Elise Cutter, has been named an interim replacement.

Mr. Hall joined Island Hospital in October 2019. He previously served as interim market chief executive for AllianceHealth Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. Before that, he served as assistant CEO for two facilities under Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health.