Dane Henry will resign from his position as CEO of Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

Mr. Henry has been named president of Partners Cooperative in Atlanta, an organization that supports more than 30 health systems and their hospital subsidiaries, according to a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 10.

Lake Regional plans to conduct a nationwide search for Mr. Henry's successor, the statement read.