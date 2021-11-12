Emory leader to step down

Jonathan Lewin, MD, is stepping down from his multiple leadership roles at Atlanta-based Emory University, according to a Nov. 12 news release.

Dr. Lewin, who joined the organization in 2016, serves as executive vice president for health affairs of Emory University, executive director of Emory's Woodruff Health Sciences Center, and CEO and chairman of Emory Healthcare.

Under his leadership, employment in the Woodruff Health Sciences Center has grown 35 percent, while research funding has increased 57 percent to a total of $847 million in 2021, the news release said.

Throughout the course of Dr. Lewin's tenure, Emory Healthcare's total operating revenue has increased 80 percent to reach $5.5 billion.

Dr. Lewin's additional achievements include the purchase and development of Emory's Executive Park campus, the opening of the Emory University Hospital tower and multiple outpatient sites.

"I cannot overstate what an incredible privilege it has been to lead both the Woodruff Health Sciences Center and Emory Healthcare," he said. "I remain incredibly impressed by all parts of Emory health sciences and the health care system, and plan to stay on at Emory as a member of the faculty — returning to my roots in innovation, education and technology development."

Dr. Lewin will continue to serve in his current positions until a replacement is found, according to the news release.