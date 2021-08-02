Adventist Health CEO leaving at year's end to establish family foundation

Scott Reiner, RN, is leaving as CEO of Adventist Health at the end of the year to create a family foundation focused on global health and well-being, the Roseville, Calif.-based health system said Aug. 2.

Mr. Reiner has helmed Adventist Health since 2014.

"Scott has served Jesus' healing ministry exceptionally well for more than 30 years," Adventist Health Board Chairman Dr. Ricardo Graham said in a news release. "The board and I are deeply grateful for all that he has accomplished and are excited for his new calling."

Before he was Adventist Health's CEO, Mr. Reiner served as executive vice president and COO of Adventist Health, and earlier in his career, as president and CEO of Adventist Health's 515-bed Glendale medical center in Southern California.

As CEO, Mr. Reiner is credited with helping to shift Adventist Health from a hospital-centered company to a care, health and well-being organization. He oversaw the acquisition of Blue Zones, a company that helps communities better manage people's health.

"Personally, our work has always been about living our mission and expanding love and care to those in need, and I am looking forward to carrying these values with me into the next chapter of my journey," Mr. Reiner wrote in a July 30 letter to staff members.

Mr. Reiner's successor has not been named.