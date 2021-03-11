Illinois hospital CEO resigns

Rick Goins will leave his role as CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Ill., effective June 4, according to Metropolis Planet.

Mr. Goins submitted his resignation March 4 and has accepted a role as COO of Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky.

"He has a great rapport with the staff, administration and employees from A to Z," Massac Memorial Hospital Board Chair Paul Henry told Metropolis Planet. "No one likes to see big changes, but accepting a new position is part of growing up in a career. We wish him the best in this new endeavor."

Mr. Goins was selected to serve as permanent CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital in 2017 after serving as interim since December 2016. He also previously was the hospital's COO and director of professional practice.

He has a doctorate degree in health administration from Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina and a master's degree in health administration from the Ohio State University in Columbus.

