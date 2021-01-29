2 Virginia hospital CEOs resign

The CEOs of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health and Sovah Health – Martinsville (Va.) have resigned, according to news station WSET.

Centra Health said Andrew Mueller, MD, submitted his resignation to the board of directors on Jan. 26. Dr. Mueller has accepted a position as CEO of Portland-based MaineHealth, where he will replace Bill Caron, who is retiring.

"In Dr. Mueller, we get a leader who knows healthcare from the ground up," Greg Dufour, chair of the MaineHealth board of trustees, said in a news release. "Having worked as a family medicine practitioner, Dr. Mueller understands what it takes to care for the whole person, and his considerable success as an executive makes him an ideal leader as we pursue our vision of 'working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.'"

Dr. Mueller, who will begin his new role in late spring, joined Centra Health as president and CEO in May 2019. Before that, he held roles at Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health, including president of Novant's greater Charlotte market. He also practiced as a family physician at South Carolina Health Services in Bluffton and served as a staff family physician and flight surgeon with the 437th Medical Group at Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Centra has chosen Richard Tugman, who serves as president and CEO of Piedmont Community Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centra, as interim president and CEO.

Another Virginia hospital leader, Dale Alward, has resigned as CEO of Sovah Health – Martinsville, less than two years after taking the helm, according to WSLS.

A spokesperson said Sovah-Martinsville COO Tory Shepherd will serve as interim CEO.

"We will inform our community when a permanent leader has been identified," Sovah Marketing Director Kelly Fitzgerald wrote in an email to WSLS. "As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all personnel matters, so we cannot provide additional details."

Mr. Alward joined Sovah Health – Martinsville as CEO in June 2019. He previously served as CEO of Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax, Va.

