Iowa hospital CEO to resign

Charlie Button, CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, will resign in the next two weeks because of personal health challenges, according to a Jan. 20 post on the hospital's website.

Mr. Button has experienced health challenges over the last year and "needs to step back and focus on his personal health and well-being," according to the statement.

Mr. Button has served as CEO of Regional Medical Center since summer 2017, after CEO Lon Butikofer, PhD, resigned amid concerns about misuse of hospital funds, the Telegraph Herald reported. Dr. Butikofer pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in 2019 for misappropriating the hospital's money.

Under Mr. Button's leadership, Regional Medical Center expanded the Regional Family Health services to the Dyersville, Iowa, community and added new in-house magnetic resonance imaging, the hospital said. Regional Medical Center also credits Mr. Button with helping to lead physician recruitment, the transition to a new EHR and the current renovation of the obstetrics department.

Mr. Button said in the hospital statement, "I cherish the friends and colleagues I have made and the great community my wife and I joined almost four years ago. Regional Medical Center is a great healthcare system because of the employees we have."

CFO Danette Kramer has been tapped as interim CEO.

