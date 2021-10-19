CEO Andy Daniels to resign from Memorial Regional Health

Andy Daniels will resign from his role as CEO of Craig, Colo.-based Memorial Regional Health, the Craig Press reported Oct. 18.

His resignation will be effective Jan. 15, 2022.

A text message shared with the publication by COO Jennifer Riley read that the decision to resign was made solely by Mr. Daniels and not by the hospital's board of trustees.

Mr. Daniels has served as Memorial Regional Health's CEO since August 2016. He was the first CEO to lead the organization since 1987, the publication said.

During his tenure, Mr. Daniels oversaw the 2018 elimination of the hospital's billing and coding department and subsequent partnership with an outsourcing services company. The move resulted in the loss of 24 jobs.

"We've had billing issues in the organization for lots and lots of years, decades really," Mr. Daniels said. "The community knows it. Our employees know it. It may get worse before it gets better."

The board of trustees is expected to hold a special session Oct. 21 to name an interim CEO, the publication said.

Becker's has reached out to Memorial Regional Health and will update this article when more information becomes available.