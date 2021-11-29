Fox Chase Cancer Center CEO steps down

Richard Fisher, MD, has stepped down from his role as president and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, the organization said Nov. 24.

Dr. Fisher has led the cancer center, part of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, since 2013. He also served as cancer center director and senior associate dean for cancer programs.

"[Dr. Fisher] has demonstrated an extraordinarily prolific career as a distinguished scientist and clinician, and we wish him well as he moves to the next chapter in his life," said Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital.

Robert Uzzo, MD, has been appointed interim CEO of the organization while a national search for a permanent CEO is conducted, the news release said.

Jon Chernoff, MD, PhD, will fill the role of cancer center director.

Fox Chase also announced David Wiest, PhD, has been named scientific director of the Research Institute of Fox Chase Cancer Center, effective Dec. 1.