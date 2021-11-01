CEO of 2 California hospitals resigns

The president and CEO of two Dignity Health hospitals in California has resigned, according to the Pacific Coast Business Times, citing an Oct. 28 statement from the San Francisco-based health system.

Darren Lee resigned as the top executive at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard and St. John's Hospital in Camarillo. Mr. Lee served as CEO of the two hospitals for seven years and had been with Dignity Health for 20 years, according to the report.

"We appreciate his many contributions not only to the hospitals he oversaw but to the communities we serve," a Dignity spokesperson said in a statement to the Business Times.

During his time as CEO, Mr. Lee led an $80 million construction project at the hospital in Camarillo and a more than $25 million modernization project of the Oxnard facility, according to the Ventura County Star.

The health system is now searching for a new leader to oversee both hospital campuses. An interim president began Nov. 1, according to the Ventura Star.