CEO, CNO resign from CHS hospital in Arizona

CEO Michael Stenger and Chief Nursing Officer Emily Stevens have resigned from their roles at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz., the Mohave Valley Daily News reported Oct. 20. The hospital is part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

The leaders left their roles for personal reasons, according to a statement shared with the publication.

Scott Street, who resigned in August as CEO of El-Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas, has been appointed interim CEO.

Heidi Greenman has been named interim chief nursing officer.

Mr. Stenger became the hospital’s interim CEO in July 2018, following the resignation of Thomas Salerno, the publication said. His position became permanent in January 2019.

Ms. Stevens was named chief nursing officer in 2018.

Becker's has reached out to the hospital and CHS for comment, and will update this article when more information becomes available.

CHS owns or leases 84 hospitals in 16 states, including the Medical Center of South Arkansas.