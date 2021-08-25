Arkansas hospital CEO resigns after 2 no-confidence votes

Scott Street has resigned as CEO of El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's Aug. 24.

Mr. Street will move to a new role in Northwest Arkansas once an interim hospital leader is selected.

"It has been my honor to serve alongside MCSA's staff and physicians and to support them in their work to provide compassionate care to each patient, especially during the challenges of a global pandemic," Mr. Street said in the statement. "I am confident the MCSA team will build our successes and take the hospital to new heights in the future."

Mr. Street's resignation comes after the hospital's general medical staff took two no-confidence votes in the Medical Center of South Arkansas leadership. Some healthcare workers have also reported staffing issues, pay disparities and concerns about practices and policies they say have affected care quality and staff morale, according to the El Dorado News-Times.

Mr. Street has served as the hospital's CEO since 2017.

Medical Center of South Arkansas wrote that the hospital during Mr. Street's tenure has implemented a multimillion dollar investment plan to renovate the facility and expand clinical services. The hospital said it also has enhanced care and boosted the number of specialists providing advanced care for residents close to home.

"We extend our sincere thanks to Scott for his leadership and many contributions to our hospital and our community, and we wish him well in his new role," Rob Robinson, chair of the hospital's board of trustees, said in the statement.

Medical Center of South Arkansas, which is owned by Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, said it plans to begin a search for a new CEO soon.