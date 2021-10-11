California hospital district CEO, board member resign

Tulare (Calif.) Hospital Healthcare District aims to quickly find new leadership after its CEO and a board member resigned.

Sandra Ormonde, who led the district through financial challenges and a hospital management change, is resigning after serving as the hospital district's CEO since May 2019. Her last day will be Dec. 1, according to the Visalia Times Delta.

Board members said they hope to quickly fill the CEO position to allow Ms. Ormonde to assist with the transition, according to the Visalia Times Delta.

Ms. Ormonde is leaving the CEO post after one of the district's board members, Senovia Gutierrez, announced her resignation. Ms. Gutierrez is leaving for a new position in Los Angeles, according to the report. The healthcare district said it is seeking to fill her position on the board before the end of November.

The healthcare district and its hospital have overcome several setbacks in recent years. The district filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy and closed its hospital in 2017, the same year Yorai "Benny" Benzeevi, MD, the CEO of a firm that previously managed the hospital, was ousted.

The hospital reopened in 2018 after entering a management agreement with Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.



Dr. Benzeevi was arrested in 2020 after fleeing the country to avoid prosecution of crimes he allegedly committed while running the hospital in Tulare.