Ousted California hospital CEO arrested on felony charges

Yorai "Benny" Benzeevi, MD, the CEO of a hospital management firm, was recently arrested after fleeing the country to avoid prosecution of crimes he allegedly committed while running Tulare (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, according to The Fresno Bee.

Dr. Benzeevi, CEO of Tulare-based Healthcare Conglomerate Associates, was arrested Dec. 3 at Los Angeles International Airport. He was wanted by the Tulare County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation after he and two others were charged in August with 40 felonies and six misdemeanors. The charges, which stem from HCCA's administration of Tulare Regional Medical Center, include suspicion of embezzlement, grand theft, money laundering and misappropriation of government funds, according to the report.

Dr. Benzeevi surrendered himself in the Philippines after officials agreed on his self-deportation back to the U.S., according to the Visalia Times Delta.

Dr. Benzeevi, through HCCA, took over operation of Tulare Regional Medical Center in 2014. He and HCCA were ousted in 2017, the same year the hospital filed for bankruptcy and closed. After ousting HCCA, the local health district entered a management agreement with Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

