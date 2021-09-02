OSU Wexner Medical Center CEO stepping down

Harold Paz, MD, CEO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, is stepping down from his leadership post to begin a new role as executive vice president of Stony Brook (N.Y.) University. His resignation is effective Oct. 3.

"During his tenure at Ohio State, he has played a key role in providing Ohioans with greater access to high-quality, specialized care, supporting medical research, educating and training the next generation of health care professionals, and driving growth through new outpatient care facilities and our planned inpatient hospital on the Columbus campus," Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson said in a letter to the community Sept 1.

More information regarding an interim CEO and national search for a permanent replacement will be available soon, according to the university.