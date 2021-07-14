CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System resigns

Jeff Zewe, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, has resigned, according to the Olean Times Herald.

Mr. Zewe became president and CEO of the health system — and its Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center — in March 2020, after serving as COO of the organization.

With his resignation, Mary LaRowe, head of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk, N.Y., will temporarily helm Upper Allegheny, according to a July 13 news release shared with Becker's, which did not indicate reasons for Mr. Zewe's departure.

"Mary has a demonstrated track record of leadership and collaboration, especially in rural healthcare," Don Boyd, COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, the affiliate partner of Upper Allegheny, said in the news release. "Having worked in places like Dunkirk, Hornell and Batavia, it is clear that she understands the needs here. She can step in as interim president and CEO and will continue to work to enhance care for the residents of the region."

Ms. LaRowe previously was president and CEO of Catholic Health East's St. James Mercy Health System in Hornell, N.Y. She also held leadership roles with the Healthcare Association of New York State, Westfield (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, N.Y., as well as the New York State Department of Health. She became CEO of Brooks-TLC in 2016.

While Ms. LaRowe serves as interim president and CEO of Upper Allegheny, Ken Morris, COO of Brooks-TLC, will take over day-to-day leadership of Brooks-TLC, according to Upper Allegheny.