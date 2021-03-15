Missouri hospital CEO resigns

Bryan Bateman has resigned as CEO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

The two-hospital system said Mr. Bateman resigned to pursue other opportunities.

"We would like to thank Bryan for his commitment to our goal of providing the best patient care possible," the hospital stated in a March 11 news release.

The hospital said members of the board, medical staff and administration will participate in the search for Poplar Bluff Regional's next CEO.

Meanwhile, Chris Jones, who has been COO since 2018, has been chosen as interim CEO.

More articles on executive moves:

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health president to retire

New presidents named for Johns Hopkins Medicine hospitals

6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.