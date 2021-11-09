Dignity Health exec heading to Parkland

Edmundo Castaneda has been appointed executive vice president and COO of Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas. He will begin his new role in early January 2022, a news release shared with Becker's said.

He replaces David Lopez, who retired in May.

"Parkland is noted for being one of the best public health systems in the country," Mr. Castaneda said. "I'm looking forward to joining the leadership team and serving the residents of Dallas County."

Mr. Castaneda currently serves as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital, both part of Dignity Health system.

During his tenure, the San Francisco-based network sustained the market leading position in cardiovascular services and expanded its acute rehab services, the news release said.

Before joining Dignity Health in 2012, Mr. Castaneda served as CEO of El Paso, Texas-based Sierra Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

His departure from Dignity Health has resulted in a series of leadership changes within the system's Sacramento market.