Dignity Health announces leadership shifts for Sacramento market

Edmundo Castaneda is stepping down from his position as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital. His resignation has resulted in a series of leadership changes within Dignity Health's greater Sacramento market, according to a Nov. 5 news release.

Brian Evans, MD, will replace Mr. Castaneda as president and CEO of Mercy General. Dr. Evans will continue to serve in his current role as CEO of Mercy Hospital of Folsom (Calif.).

Gregory Eberhart, MD, CMO of Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif., will serve as interim president and CEO at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Calif. The position was previously held by Dr. Evans.

Gena Bravo has been named interim president and CEO of Woodland Memorial Hospital. She currently serves as the hospital's COO and chief nurse executive.

All four leadership changes will be effective Nov. 25, the news release said.

Dignity Health is headquartered in San Francisco.