CEO of 49-bed Kansas hospital resigns

Junction City, K.S.-based Geary Community Hospital CEO Frank Corcoran has submitted his resignation, effective Sept. 13, JCPost reported Aug. 16.

"He talked about pursuing some other opportunities, but I haven't had a chance to sit down and get into full detail with him," Cecil Aska, the hospital’s board of trustees chair, told the publication.

Mr. Aska said he was notified by Community Hospital Corporation of Mr. Corcoran's resignation, "which is the process. Now we'll have to look at it and figure out what direction we're going to want to go and how we're going to move forward."

Geary Community Hospital had been experiencing financial problems in recent years, according to the publication. "But I think all hospitals, particularly in Kansas, are suffering to some degree at this time," Mr. Aska said.

The hospital's staff has been notified of Mr. Corcoran's resignation.