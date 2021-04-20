CEO of Baptist Health in Florida resigns

Brett McClung is resigning as president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, effective May 1, according to the Florida Times-Union.

In a prepared statement obtained by the Times-Union, Mr. McClung said the decision was not easy.

"This was a difficult decision that I reached after much reflection," he said in the statement. "It has been a privilege working with what I consider to be the best healthcare team in Northeast Florida, and I am proud of all we have accomplished together. Baptist Health has always been financially and reputationally strong, and I know they will continue to be this community's healthcare leader."

Mr. McClung has helmed Baptist Health since July 2019.

Since taking on his current position, Mr. McClung has played a key role in accomplishments at the health system, including top rankings from U.S. News & World Report; being named a 2020 LGBTQ healthcare equality leader; and development of the organization's five-point strategy, according to Baptist Health's website.

"We thank Brett for his service and accomplishments. … We are grateful for his leadership, and we wish Brett and his family the very best," Richard Sisisky, Baptist Health board of directors chairman, said, according to the Times-Union.

Baptist Health Jacksonville President Michael Mayo will be interim president and CEO, according to the health system.

Before joining Baptist Health, Mr. McClung was executive vice president and chief operations leader for the north zone of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.

More articles on executive moves:

Saint Francis Health System names new CEO

Tenet General Counsel Audrey Andrews to retire

CEO to retire from Alabama's only freestanding pediatric hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.